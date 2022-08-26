26 August 2022

Just Stop Oil protesters target London petrol stations

By The Newsroom
26 August 2022

Climate group Just Stop Oil said 51 of its supporters are disrupting seven petrol stations across central London.

In some locations, activists rendered fuel pumps unusable by breaking their display glass or covering them with spray paint.

At others they blocked access by sitting on the road with banners.

The action started at 6am.

The group has repeatedly protested against oil use in recent days, including at service stations on the M25 motorway.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Mendy accuser denies planning to seek compensation, court told

news

Finland prime minister Sanna Marin apologises over topless women party photo at official residence

world news

Ben Stokes documentary shows how close he came to quitting cricket

cricket