Justice Secretary demands ‘full force of sanctions’ against unscrupulous lawyers

The Justice Secretary has called on the regulatory body for solicitors in England and Wales to wield the “full force of sanctions” against unscrupulous lawyers after an investigation alleged false asylum claims are being submitted for a fee.

The Daily Mail said multiple solicitors agreed to help an undercover reporter posing as an economic migrant submit a phoney application in exchange for thousands of pounds.

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) strictly prohibits lawyers from deceiving courts, and any act of dishonesty or lack of integrity may result in them being struck off.

In a letter to the chair of the SRA, Mr Chalk also called for a follow-up to the SRA’s immigration advice review conducted last year, as he emphasised the importance of “ensuring public confidence in our immigration system”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “While the vast majority of lawyers take their professional responsibilities seriously, these allegations of exploitation and unscrupulous practice brought to light by the Mail are truly shocking and it is vital that those found to be abusing their position face the full consequences of their actions.

“I am determined to rebuild the public’s confidence that it is their country and their Government who should decide who comes here, not people looking to profit from undermining our laws.

“That’s why this Government will continue to strain every sinew to end the abuse of our system and stop the boats.”

In his letter to the SRA, the Justice Secretary said: “I would strongly encourage you to use the full force of sanctions available to you against solicitors where there is a finding of a breach.

“Solicitors are critical to the operation of a fair immigration system. I know that the overwhelming majority take their professional duties and obligations extremely seriously.

“However, any examples of practices which fall short of the high ethical standards we expect of solicitors risk serious disruption to the immigration system, tarnishing the reputation of those working in this area, and critically undermining public confidence.”

On the review, he said: “Ensuring public confidence in our immigration system is a top priority for the Government. I was therefore appalled to read recent examples in the media of apparent abuse of the system by individuals relied upon to give legal advice.

“In light of these recent allegations, I would urge you to undertake a targeted follow-up to last year’s thematic review as soon as possible.”

The SRA’s immigration and asylum thematic review found that the overall quality was satisfactory and that there were no widespread or systemic failings or issues with quality.

However, it agreed there were areas for improvement, such as evidence of supervision and reporting of misconduct.