Kamala Harris calls on America to chart a ‘new way forward’

Vice President Kamala Harris told Americans they have a chance to chart a “new way forward” in November as she accepted her party’s nomination for president at the Democratic National Convention.

Her address in Chicago capped a whirlwind few weeks in American politics and manifests the stunning reversal of Democratic fortunes just 75 days until Election Day.

“With this election, our nation has a precious, fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism, and divisive battles of the past,” she said in a 40-minute speech. “A chance to chart a new way forward. Not as members of any one party or faction, but as Americans.”

She closed the convention by summoning Americans to reject political divisions and warning of consequences posed by a Donald Trump win.

“I know there are people of various political views watching tonight and I want you to know I promise to be a president for all Americans,” she said.

“I promise to be a president for all Americans to hold sacred America’s constitutional principles, fundamental principles, from the rule of law and fair elections to the peaceful transfer of power.”

Ms Harris is the first black woman and first person of South Asian descent to accept a major party’s presidential nomination. If elected, she would be the first female US president.

On stage, she looked out across a sea of female delegates and Democratic supporters wearing white — the colour of women’s suffrage — the movement that culminated with American women securing the right to vote in 1920.

“America, the path that led me here in recent weeks was no doubt unexpected. But I’m no stranger to unlikely journeys,” she said, recounting how she was raised primarily by her mother after her parents divorced in a small apartment in San Francisco’s East Bay and being raised as well by friends and caregivers who were a “family by love”.

Outlining her career as a prosecutor, state attorney general, senator and now vice president, she said: “My entire career I’ve only had one client: the people.”

She attacked Mr Trump, calling him an “unserious man”.

“The consequences of putting Donald Trump back in the White House are extremely serious.

“This election is not only the most important of our lives. It is one of the most important in the life of our nation.

“Just imagine Donald Trump with no guardrails. And how he would use the immense powers of the presidency of the United States, not to improve your life, not to strengthen our national security, but to serve the only client he has ever had – himself.”

Attacking laws against “reproductive freedom” passed by the Supreme Court after appointments by Mr Trump, she said the former president plans to create a national anti-abortion co-ordinator.

“Why, exactly, is it that they don’t trust women?” she said. “Well, we trust women.

“When Congress passes a Bill to restore reproductive freedom, as President of the United States, I will proudly sign it into law.”

She also vowed to bring back the bipartisan border security Bill “killed” by Mr Trump and “create an earned pathway to citizenship and secure our border”, as well as saying she would “stand strong” with Ukraine and Nato allies.

Ms Harris said history would show President Joe Biden’s record was “extraordinary” and they were working “around the clock” to solve the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.

“Now is the time to get a hostage deal and a ceasefire deal done… such that Israel is secure, the hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends and the Palestinian people can realise their right to dignity, security, freedom, and self-determination,” she said

She said she would not “cosy up to tyrants and dictators like Kim Jong Un” who she said were rooting for Mr Trump.

Describing America as “the greatest democracy in the history of the world”, Vice President Harris rounded off her speech by calling on voters to “fight for the ideals we cherish”.

“It is now our turn to do what generations before us have done,” she said. “Guided by optimism and faith, to fight for this country we love.

“Let’s get out there, let’s fight for it, let’s get out there, let’s vote for it, and together let us write the next great chapter in the most extraordinary story ever told.”

Among those speaking on the final night of the convention were the vice president’s sister Maya Harris, Senator Elizabeth Warren, former Representatives Gabrielle Giffords and Adam Kinzinger plus civil rights leader Reverend Al Sharpton.

Mr Kinzinger, a Republican who called Mr Trump “too weak to accept defeat”, said he was speaking at the Democratic convention because “we must put country first” and called on other Republicans to vote for Ms Harris.

“Harris shares my allegiance to the rule of law, the Constitution, and democracy,” he said.

“Whatever policies we disagree on pale in comparison with those fundamental matters of principle. Of decency. Of fidelity to this nation.

“To my fellow Republicans: If you still pledge allegiance to those principles, I suspect you belong here, too.”

Speculation about an appearance by Beyonce or Taylor Swift proved unfounded, but celebrity performances came from Pink with a version of the US national anthem by The Chicks while actress Eva Longoria kicked off the final part of the evening.