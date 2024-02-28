Kate Bush named official ambassador for Record Store Day UK

British music star Kate Bush will champion and celebrate the art of vinyl as this year’s official ambassador of Record Store Day UK.

The pop superstar will release a special edition of her hit Eat The Music exclusively in independent record shops on April 20.

Record Store Day launched in the UK in 2008, and this year will see more than 270 independent record shops celebrate their culture by selling special vinyl releases and hosting artist performances across the country.

Bush described it as a “huge honour” and a “great privilege” to join the illustrious list of previous Record Store Day ambassadors, including Taylor Swift, Sir Elton John, Noel Gallagher and The 1975.

“Isn’t it great to see how the resurgence in vinyl has taken the music industry by complete surprise, it had decided to leave vinyl far behind, but it would seem that not everyone agrees! I love that,” she said.

“I know there are many, many artists who are just as excited to see the audience turning the tide. In the same way that some people like to read a book on Kindle but also want to have a book as a physical object, a lot of people like vinyl and streaming. Both have different appeals.

“The added bonus of vinyl is that it encourages people to listen to albums. An art form that I’ve always thought can be treasured in a unique way.

“An album on vinyl is a beautiful thing, given a strong identity by its large-scale artwork. There’s a much more personal connection with the artist and their work.”

Bush will release a UV printed 10-inch edition of Eat The Music, which includes hit tracks Lily and Big Stripey Lie.

Eat The Music was initially planned as the lead single for Bush’s 1993 album The Red Shoes, before it was replaced by Rubberband Girl.

“It’s been fun putting designs together … This year’s design echoes the cancelled release of Eat The Music as the first single from the album, The Red Shoes.

“The image was intended to be on the cover of the single bag and is now on the disc as a UV print.

“The title, Eat The Music, is meant to be a playful nod to ‘If music be the food of love, play on,’ from Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night.

“Each year Record Store Day gathers more attention, more momentum, and attracts more people who cram into indie record stores all over the world to see what’s up.

“This year, I hope you have a fantastic time at this very important event, and that you get to celebrate music that’s been specially released for you.”

Since its launch, the Record Store Day event has helped to spearhead vinyl’s revival.

Natasha Youngs, of Resident Music in Brighton, said: “To have such an inspirational, cloud busting and resolutely independent artist championing this event is a huge honour.

“Especially one who has very much carved her own path throughout her considerable career while completely understanding the value of authenticity and independence is hugely appreciated by the record shop community.”

BBC Radio 6 Music are the official broadcast partners of Record Store Day 2024, which will take place on Saturday April 20.