Kate Forbes becomes third candidate in race to be Scotland’s next first minister

Scotland’s Finance Secretary has confirmed she is entering the race to succeed Nicola Sturgeon – with Kate Forbes’ announcement meaning there are now three candidates vying for the top job.

Ms Forbes, who had been widely tipped to stand, announced her decision on Monday, insisting she has the “vision, experience and competence to inspire voters across Scotland”.

Currently on maternity leave after giving birth to her first child last year, her announcement came as another possible successor to Ms Sturgeon, Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson, ruled himself out of the race.

Mr Robertson said having two very young children meant it was “not right for me and my family to take on such a huge commitment”.

Following the shock announcement from Ms Sturgeon last week that she is stepping down after eight years as First Minister, Ms Forbes said both Scotland and the SNP were “at a major crossroads”.

In a video on Twitter, the Finance Secretary said: “The choices that we make in the next few weeks will have a profound impact on our future and on our children’s future.”

Saying someone is needed who can “unite” the SNP – which has been split recently by the controversy over reforms to the gender recognition process – she pledged to “reach out and listen”.

Ms Forbes added: “More than anything we need a leader who is bold, brave and energised, fresh-faced and ready for new challenges.

“Somebody who inspires your confidence as an SNP member and who inspires the confidence of the people of Scotland to vote for a better future

“I am that leader and I want to lead our party into better days with integrity and commitment for the sake of your children and my children.”

Ms Forbes is up against Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, and the former community safety minister Ash Regan, who resigned from her ministerial position in protest at the Scottish Government’s gender reform legislation.

Ms Forbes has been seen as a potential successor to the First Minister since she was thrust into the limelight when she had to to step in and deliver the Scottish budget at short notice in 2020 after her predecessor, Derek Mackay, resigned in disgrace.

But the MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch, who is a Free Church of Scotland member, is at odds with others in the party – and current policy – on some social issues, including the hotly-debated gender reforms blocked by the UK Government.

Such stances could also make it difficult for the Greens, who are part of the Scottish Government after the party signed a co-operation agreement with the SNP, to work with Ms Forbes.

Candidates have until Friday to secure 100 nominations from at least 20 local branches to secure their place on the ballot, with the new SNP leader being announced on March 27.

SNP depute leader Keith Brown and Deputy First Minister John Swinney have ruled themselves out of the race, as have Stephen Flynn, the SNP’s Westminster leader, Europe minister Neil Gray and the environment minister, Mairi McAllan.