Kate joins ‘Dadvengers’ for park walk to highlight importance of fatherhood

The Princess of Wales has been for a walk in the park with a group of fathers to highlight the important role they play in their children’s lives.

She met members of the ‘Dadvengers’ group, a community for fathers and their children, before picking up a pair of maracas to take part in a singalong session.

The group has a strong focus on mental wellbeing and supports new fathers through online training programmes, podcasts and ‘dad walks’.

Having told the group she did not “mind going out in the rain”, Kate, the fathers and their children braved the wet weather on Wednesday to go for a stroll in Arnos Park, north London, where they took the youngsters to a playground.

Before their walk, Kate and the fathers discussed the Arnos Grove Dadvengers group’s activities at the Arnos Arms pub where she also spent time with children who had been brought along.

Members of the group – which works to support fathers on their journey through parenthood – told Kate meeting up together helped them to “share their feelings”.

The princess told the group it was “important people know the value of family time” and that it was “important to highlight this type of occasion”.

Nigel Clarke, who founded the group in 2019, is known for his work on The Baby Club on the BBC’s CBeebies.

Speaking after the visit, Mr Clarke said the fathers were “in shock” to be visited by the princess.

He continued: “They were amazed she’s taken the time to come and visit a group like this.

“We discussed how it’s important to have groups and spaces like this. Dads are worried they’re going to feel awkward, but in a space like this they relax and open up.

“We discussed how it’s difficult reaching dads, and she asked how we’ve managed it.

“I’d like walks like this to happen up and down the country. The goal is to normalise seeing dads spending time with their kids.”

The princess was also joined on her visit by DJ and songwriter Jax Jones, who is a champion of the Shaping Us campaign she supports.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of the critical importance of early childhood in shaping the adults children become.

The father of two said: “To come down here with the Dadvengers is really cool, these really important messages about early childhood experiences need to be communicated.

“I’ve been on my own journey to find tools to help me be prepared to be the best dad I can be.

“I have a certain intimacy with my kids that I’ve seem blossom beautifully. Having a community where there are other parents doing the same thing gives you that energy.

“My daughter is here somewhere in the sandpit I think. The team are doing a great job, I’ve had a lot of fun.”