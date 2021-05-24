Kate joins William for tour of Scotland with visit to charity
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were reunited in Scotland when Kate joined William for the first time during his tour of the nation.
The couple visited north Lanarkshire to learn about the work of a leading social care charity helping to tackle issues like addiction and mental health and break cycles of crime and addiction.
William and Kate visited Turning Point Scotland’s (TPS) centre in the town of Coatbridge to meet people supported by the organisation’s Turnaround service.
Turnaround delivers targeted programmes to address the complex problem of offending and alcohol and drug misuse which can perpetuate a cycle of reoffending.
During their visit William and Kate also joined a video call with staff and service users from TPS’s Glasgow Overdose Response Team.
The couple were told how the service works to reduce drug-related deaths by providing real-time crisis support for those who have experienced a near-fatal overdose.