Kate likes it hot! William reveals wife’s curry preference

The Duke of Cambridge has revealed when it comes to a spicy curry his wife is happy while he is left sweating.

William’s confession came when they joined a group of Sikh women preparing food for vulnerable families across Edinburgh and tried making chapatis.

The duke and duchess tossed the dough from hand to hand under the watchful eye of the group from Sikh Sanjog, and William said: “I love curry… not too spicy”.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tour of Scotland (PA Wire)

When Kate was asked if she made curry at home, she replied: “Yes, I love it.”

The duke acknowledged her Indian dishes were very good, but had one reservation.

“She likes a bit of spice,” he laughed.

“I’m not too good with spice.”

During lockdown Sikh Sanjog, established in 1989 to support women from the Sikh community integrate into wider Scottish society, provided curry meals twice a week to the disadvantaged and have carried on the service.

The couple also dished up portions of food during the cooking session held in the cafe kitchen at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Earlier Kate tried her hand at being a music producer only to receive a scathing review from William.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tour of Scotland (PA Wire)

The couple were visiting the Scottish Violence Reduction Unit (SVRU) in Cockenzie, a joint project backed by the police and the Scottish government which tries to tackle the root causes of violence.

At the unit they saw young people doing martial arts, music production and bicycle maintenance, organised by Heavy Sound, a community organisation founded by a campaigner who spent 12 years of his life as a homeless addict.

Manager Thilo Pfander persuaded Kate to try her hand at making some EDM, electronic dance music, and at first the duchess received some encouragement from her husband who said: “Yeah, drop a beat in the background.”

Kate did produce a bass heavy track but added a piercing synth sound over the top.

William laughed and said: “What’s that?

“It sounded like a cat… It might catch on – in about a hundred years’ time!”

After a few moments William pleaded for it to stop saying: “It’s hurting my ears” then added: “I’m not sure it’s number one material yet.”