Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell among stars to grace Platinum Jubilee Pageant

Fashion royalty Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell were among the famous faces who celebrated the Queen during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Hundreds of “national treasures” joined the Time of Our Lives section of the spectacle in central London, which paid homage to the last seven decades of the monarch’s historic reign.

The celebrities, who have been pivotal to British culture over the last 70 years, travelled through the street parade in decorated open-top double-decker buses each themed to a decade.

Katherine Jenkins, Chris Eubank and Sir Cliff Richard rode in the 1950s bus. (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

Sir Cliff Richard and Katherine Jenkins were among the first celebrities to grace the pageant as they represented the 1950s.

Following the Queen’s appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the end of the parade, Sir Cliff said it still feels like the “grandest honour” for him to be near the royal family years later from his first interaction.

Basil Brush, Kate Garraway and Alan Titchmarsh, who was dressed in union jack colours, were part of the 1960s bus which was decorated in psychedelic patterns and flowers.

They were surrounded by people dressed in 1960s-style clothing of bellbottom trousers and bandanas who danced down the road.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas said the atmosphere was “electric” as she travelled in the 1970s bus.

Craig Charles, Shirley Ballas and Patrick Mower during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Speaking to broadcaster Anita Rani on the bus, Ballas said: “The atmosphere is absolutely electric, people are really responding. Everyone in the bus is having an absolute ball.”

She was joined by Angela Rippon and Heather Small as well as Emmerdale star Patrick Mower and comedian Lee Mack.

Timmy Mallett dressed in a Union Jack hat featured on the bright blue 1980s bus, which also starred Pudsey and Gary Lineker as people dressed in aerobic wear danced around them.

Naomi Campbell (Hannah McKay/PA) (PA Wire)

Supermodels Moss and Campbell led stars on the 1990s pageant bus, which was designed in a denim style with images of figures like the Spice Girls.

Following her appearance, Campbell said she was “honoured” to be a part of the event and praised the Queen for “giving herself selflessly to this nation and the world and the Commonwealth”.

Fashion consultant Gok Wan and celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal also represented the 2000s alongside sporting stars Sir Mo Farah and Dame Kelly Holmes.

While Holly Willoughby described the Queen as the “most incredible, amazing iconic lady” as she represented the 2010s in the pageant.

Holly Willoughby praised the Queen as an ‘iconic lady’ as she travelled in the 2010s bus (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Speaking to presenter AJ Odudu on the bus, she added that the atmosphere was “overwhelming” at the event.

Nicole Scherzinger and Rylan were also among the celebrities on the final bus.

Dame Joan Collins and Dame Arlene Phillips featured in the ‘Dame’ section of the parade in an open car procession, alongside Twiggy, real name Dame Lesley Lawson, and Dame Prue Leith.

Great British Bake Off star Dame Prue experienced car trouble during the parade and needed a push by four men in fluorescent jackets.

RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Baga Chipz and Blu Hydrangea were also among the famous faces who featured in a float during the section which paid homage to Pride’s history in the UK.

Strictly Come Dancing professionals including Amy Dowden, Graziano Di Prima and Nancy Xu also headed down the street in a group pedalo-style vehicle.

The street parade also featured seven decades of James Bond cars as well as Del Boy’s three-wheeled van from Only Fools and Horses and Doctor Who Daleks.

A procession of thousands of members of the public accompanied the celebrities, also dressed in outfits representing the fashion and culture changes of the seven decades.