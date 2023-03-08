Kate takes part in casualty drill amid snow and freezing temperatures

The Princess of Wales braved freezing temperatures and snow to help administer first aid to a wounded soldier as part of an exercise on Salisbury Plain.

In the drill, members of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards were on foot patrol when they came under fire from an enemy.

The exercise involved a soldier suffering a gunshot wound to his lower left leg and being evacuated from the scene by his colleagues.

Then Kate assisted Lance Corporal Jodie Newell in administering first aid.

She applied a tourniquet to his lower left leg to stop the bleeding.

The soldier was then moved onto a stretcher where Kate helped with assessing him for further injuries to his torso.

Kate, who is Colonel of the Irish Guards, was visiting the troops for the first time since receiving the honorary appointment last year.

She took over as Royal Colonel from her husband, William, the Prince of Wales.

She was taken on a tour of the Salisbury Plain training area by Major General Christopher Ghika, commander of the Army in London and the Household Division, and Lieutenant Colonel James Aldridge, commander of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards.

Kate, who was wearing brown Berghaus boots, heard first-hand about the work members of the battalion have undertaken recently, including meeting guardsmen who have been deployed on security work in Africa, which includes training park rangers on counter-poaching operations.

The royal, who a green combat uniform with the rank of colonel, also received a briefing on counter-explosive ordnance – the de-mining training being delivered by the Irish Guards to Ukrainian armed forces.

Finally, she viewed several of the different types of weapons used by the Irish Guards.

Lieutenant Colonel Aldridge said his battalion was delighted to welcome Kate to Salisbury Plain for her first visit as Royal Colonel.

He said: “It is particularly fitting on International Women’s Day that a few of our female soldiers met such an inspiring female role model.

“It is a real honour for all the guardsmen to meet their Royal Colonel in the field here on Salisbury Plain and demonstrate a few of our basic operational skills.”

The Irish Guards, formed by Queen Victoria in 1900, are experts in infantry combat.

Their specialisms include reconnaissance, engaging enemy troops with machine guns and mortars, and anti-tank operations.