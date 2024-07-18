Kate tells of joy in power of nature as she supports new museum gardens

The Princess of Wales has expressed her support for the opening of the Natural History Museum’s new gardens, saying she knows the “power of nature” to bring joy and help “keep us physically, mentally and spiritually healthy”.

Kate, who is facing ongoing chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis, has long been an advocate of spending time in the natural world.

She said she hoped the major green space would be “transformative” for the thousands of people who are set to visit.

The venture in central London opened to the public on Thursday and aims to support urban nature, scientific research and education and contains a brand-new bronze dinosaur – a giant 22-metre-long Diplodocus.

It features two gardens – the Nature Discovery Garden and the Evolution Garden – over five acres wrapped around the museum’s site in South Kensington and tells the story of the changing natural world.

Kate, patron of the museum, said in a message on Kensington Palace’s Instagram stories: “I am hugely supportive of the Museum’s commitment to create a special space which encourages people of all ages to reconnect with nature and learn more about how we can protect our natural world.

“I know the power of nature to support our development and wellbeing, both by bringing us joy and helping to keep us physically, mentally and spiritually healthy.

“I hope these gardens will be inspiring and transformative for the thousands of people who visit.”

The new landscape opened as a free-to-visit “outdoor gallery” as well as a “living laboratory” to support nature recovery in the face of climate change, the museum said.

The £25 million project is expected to be one of the most intensively studied urban nature sites globally.

Kate, who is only carrying out occasional public duties while she continues her chemotherapy, presented the Wimbledon’s men’s trophy at the weekend and attended Trooping the Colour last month.