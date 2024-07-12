Kate to miss William in charity polo match as she continues her cancer recovery

The Princess of Wales will miss a charity polo match where her husband will take to the field to raise funds for good causes.

Kate, who is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer, made a brief return to the public spotlight last month at Trooping the Colour.

But she will not be among the spectators watching the Prince of Wales compete in the Out-Sourcing Inc Royal Charity Polo Cup 2024 at Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park, Kensington Palace has confirmed.

The event will raise money for causes which William and Kate are passionate about supporting, the palace has said.

Last year, the princess attended the event, presenting her husband with a trophy and greeting him with a kiss.

In a statement released last month, Kate revealed she was making good progress but was “not out of the woods yet” and had “good days and bad days” as she continued her treatment.

There is speculation Kate could attend the tennis finals of the Wimbledon Championships this weekend in her role as patron of The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club.

Meanwhile, William is expected to fly to Germany to watch England compete against Spain in the Euro 2024 football final on Sunday in Berlin.

It will be the 13th time William has played in the polo fixture, which is set to generate £1 million this year and take the total amount raised over the years to more than £13 million.

Eleven charities and organisations will benefit including the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

William paid personal tribute to “legend of rugby league” and MND campaigner Rob Burrow after his death from the disease last month.

Other causes to benefit are Wales Air Ambulance, Mountain Rescue England & Wales, SHOUT, Child Bereavement UK, Royal African Society, Place2Be, Action for Children, The Blackthorn Rally, HMS Oardacious Fund and The Royal Marsden.