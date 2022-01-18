18 January 2022

Kate ‘underwhelmed’ at chance to be on Josh Widdicombe’s Parenting Hell podcast

By The Newsroom
18 January 2022

Comic Josh Widdicombe has told how he has never seen someone look “more underwhelmed” in his life than when he asked the Duchess of Cambridge to appear on his parenting podcast.

Father-of-two Widdicombe presents the hit series Parenting Hell with friend and fellow comedian Rob Beckett, in which they chat to celebrities about the trials and tribulations of modern-day parenthood.

Widdicombe encountered Kate at the Royal Variety Performance in November, and revealed his agent bet him £100 he would not ask the duchess to appear on his podcast.

The duchess, mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, focuses her charity work on the early years of childhood and its crucial impact on outcomes in later life.

But Widdicombe told ITV’s Good Morning Britain (GMB): “She brings up parenting because it’s what I spoke about in the stand-up, and I was like, this is my chance. And I said, ‘We’d love to have you on the podcast’.

“I’ve never seen someone more underwhelmed at a question in my life. She moved very quickly on to the cast of Matilda, I’ll tell you that for free.”

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to a London nursery (Phil Harris/Daily Mirror/PA) (PA Archive)

Asked by presenter Susanna Reid if Kate listened to the podcast, he replied: “If she does, she’s playing a very canny game of looking like she didn’t know what I was talking about.”

Kate has already made a parenting podcast debut, appearing on Happy Mum Happy Baby hosted by Giovanna Fletcher in 2020.

She confessed to struggling with “mummy guilt” and said she tried “hypnobirthing” when pregnant.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Andy Murray is back with first Australian Open victory for five years, after virtually retiring there three years ago

tennis

Dominic Cummings says he would ‘swear under oath’ PM lied to Parliament over Downing Street parties

news

Novak Djokovic returns to Serbia after deportation from Australia as spotlight turns to French Open

world news