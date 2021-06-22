Kate visits Natural History Museum to hear about Urban Nature Project

The Duchess of Cambridge
The Duchess of Cambridge (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
14:53pm, Tue 22 Jun 2021
The Duchess of Cambridge has visited the Natural History Museum to learn about its new Urban Nature Project.

Kate joined youngsters taking part in a spider-making activity using pine cones and pipe cleaners, as she visited the London museum’s wildlife garden.

She also helped fix an acoustic monitoring device to a cherry tree, which will record ambient sound to help scientists investigate patterns of bird, mammal and insect activity within the garden.

Duchess of Cambridge visit to National History Museum (PA Wire)

The Urban Nature Project, which will be launched later this year, aims to work with partner museums and wildlife organisations to help people to reconnect with the natural world and find practical solutions to protect the planet’s future.

Kate heard about the museum’s plans to turn its gardens into a cutting-edge research centre, including outdoor classrooms and a living lab to deliver science and learning programmes for young people, schools and families.

Duchess of Cambridge visit to National History Museum (PA Wire)

The duchess was dressed in a coral-coloured fitted jacket, white T-shirt, blue denim jeans and white plimsolls.

Kate is patron of the museum, which is close to her Kensington Palace home.

PA