Kate wished speedy recovery as she remains in hospital after abdominal surgery

The Princess of Wales has been wished a speedy recovery as she spends a third day in hospital recuperating from abdominal surgery.

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), of which Kate is patron, sent her a get well message, saying: “We are all thinking of you.”

Kate, 42, is said to be “doing well” but will spend up to three months away from royal duties, with the Prince of Wales clearing his diary and stepping back temporarily from his official role to care for his wife and children.

The princess was admitted on Tuesday for the successful, planned procedure but is expected to stay in the private London Clinic for 10-14 days before returning to her Adelaide Cottage home in Windsor.

EACH said on X: “Everyone at East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) sends their very best wishes to our wonderful patron, HRH The Princess of Wales.

“We are all thinking of you and wish you a speedy recovery.”

Meanwhile, the King is preparing for a corrective procedure after being diagnosed with a benign enlarged prostate.

Buckingham Palace, in an unprecedented double royal health scare, announced the news on Wednesday just an hour-and-a-half after Kensington Palace revealed Kate’s operation.

The 75-year-old monarch, who acceded to the throne 16 months ago, will be admitted to hospital next week.

He was said to be keen to go public with his condition to encourage other men who may be experiencing symptoms to get checked.

The King, who is at Birkhall in Aberdeenshire, is said to be in touch with the Waleses, with a source describing them as a “close family”.

Kate also has a strong bond with her parents Carole and Michael Middleton and siblings Pippa Matthews and James Middleton, and the family, who live nearby in Berkshire, will be on hand to support her recovery.

The nature of the princess’s condition has not been revealed although Kensington Palace confirmed it was not cancerous.

It is serious enough, however, for heir to the throne William to be postponing official duties while his wife is in hospital and in the immediate aftermath while she recuperates, devoting his time to his family.

The princess is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter but this will depend on medical advice at the time.

George, 10, Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Louis were at school all day on Wednesday and are yet to visit their mother in hospital.

Media descended on the London Clinic in Marylebone, with photographers, journalists and broadcasters awaiting news behind barriers on the opposite side of the road on Wednesday.

Kate usually enjoys good health but was previously admitted to hospital while pregnant after suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum – severe morning sickness.

The London Clinic was chosen to care for Kate this time, rather than King Edward VII’s Hospital, which is usually the go-to establishment for royal medical matters and where she was admitted in 2012.