Kate’s personal video shows ‘vulnerability while staying in control’

The Princess of Wales’s deeply personal video is a “groundbreaking moment” and “tectonic shift” in how the royal family controls its image, a PR guru has said.

Public relations and crisis consultant Mark Borkowski said the “polished” footage, featuring precious family moments and Kate sharing a health update in a voiceover, sets a new precedent, showing vulnerability while staying in command.

“This is film for the YouTube Insta generation – deeply personal yet controlled to convey a family dealing with cancer. A happy family portrait,” he said.

Mr Borkowski added: “It’s groundbreaking, an absolute first – a tectonic shift in how the royal family controls its image.

“Kate’s journey is profound and deeply personal, but they’ve learned that emotion can be controlled – and weaponised – in small, potent doses.

“By doing this through a polished film, they maintain dignity and control while still appearing relatable.”

The footage shot by filmmaker Will Warr over the summer and released by Kensington Palace on Monday gave a glimpse of the Wales family affectionately enjoying quality time in the woods and on the beach together in Norfolk.

It is set against audio of the princess’s heartfelt message, in which she confirms she will return to a light programme of public duties following the completion of her chemotherapy course.

She also tells of a “renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life” but a long path ahead to full recovery.

Mr Borkowski said: “The household is on the front foot. Let’s not forget that they lost control of the cancer narrative by staying silent.”

He added: “It shows they learnt from earlier mistakes and puts to bed the ghost of the Queen’s management of the media.”

Online conspiracy theories began to escalate about Kate’s health in the months after her abdominal surgery at the start of the year when she was not seen in public.

The princess in the end delivered a bombshell video message to the nation in March revealing she was undergoing chemotherapy after post-operative tests showed she also had cancer.

Mr Borkowski said of the new footage: “In many ways, this sets a new precedent for how the royal household, a closed-off institution, has used media to shape its story without seeming exploitative.

“It’s groundbreaking because it’s a case study of showing vulnerability while staying in command.

“The royal family has managed to modernise without abandoning their core identity — a balancing act that most high-profile individuals and brands often fail.”