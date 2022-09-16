Katherine Jenkins: Music helps bring out emotions at Queen’s memorial events

Katherine Jenkins has said the music chosen for the Queen’s memorial events has been “wonderful” in helping to set the tone and “bring out our emotions”.

Choirs and marching bands have performed at services of thanksgiving and ceremonial occasions over the last week, including the procession carrying the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall for her lying in state.

The 42-year-old classical singer, who performed for the Queen many times, told BBC’s Breakfast: “The music, I think, has been so important.

“It’s just been so wonderful in creating the correct atmosphere and to bring out our emotions.”

The Queen with singer Katherine Jenkins during the commissioning of HMS Queen Elizabeth (Chris Jackson/PA) (PA Archive)

She added that she thinks the singing in Westminster Hall has been “really beautiful”.

“Obviously, these things are planned well in advance but I compliment it greatly. I think they sound beautiful and I’m looking forward to seeing what music will be chosen on Monday.”

Jenkins was selected to record a new version of God Save The King for BBC Radio 4 last Friday following the death of the Queen.

She recorded the national anthem in a small church in a remote area of Sussex and had a moment of silence and prayer before “singing from the heart”.

The lyrics include the lines: “God save our gracious King, long live our noble King, God save the King.”

The singer said she was “really emotional” while performing it but that it was a “massive honour” to record the new version.

Katherine Jenkins sings during the televised celebration of the Queen’s 90th birthday in the grounds of Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Archive)

She added that she was conscious of wanting to interpret the words in a new way and ensuring she remembered the change of lyrics, but her ultimate focus was on what the song signified.

“In that moment, I was trying to remember what an amazing life has gone before with Her Majesty and thinking of the future,” she said.

Jenkins has sung at a number of royal occasions, including the Queen’s 90th birthday at Windsor Castle in 2016.

She also took part in the celebrations over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend, including performing at a special outdoor concert at Sandringham alongside the Military Wives Choirs, and appeared in the Songs Of Praise: Platinum Jubilee Special.

She was among the stars on the bill for the recent A Gallop Through History event, which was broadcast on ITV and featured stars like Tom Cruise, Dame Helen Mirren and comedian Omid Djalili.