Katie Price talks about the difficult decision to place son Harvey into full-time care
16:01pm, Fri 15 Jan 2021
TV personality Katie Price has spoken of her decision to put son Harvey into full-time care.
Harvey, 18, was born with a series of genetic conditions and Price has now decided to place him in a residential college which she hopes will be able to teach him how to have a more independent life and learn new skills.
"It breaks my heart. I don't want him to think I'm just getting rid of him," Price told The Sun.
"This is his chance to live an independent life, learn skills and socialise with people other than me."