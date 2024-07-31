Katie Price says she is ‘not running from matters’ after arrest warrant issued

Katie Price has said she is “not running from matters” and is “neither embarrassed or ashamed” after an arrest warrant was issued by a judge after she failed to attend a hearing relating to her bankruptcies.

Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Catherine Burton said Price had received “very clear warnings” that she must attend the hearing on Tuesday.

The glamour model was due to face questions about her finances in the specialist bankruptcy court in London from barristers representing the trustee of her two bankruptcies.

In a statement on Instagram, Price said she was “away working for a documentary on corrective surgeries” and was “fully aware of the severity of my current personal financial situation”.

A judge at a previous hearing said the former glamour model risked arrest if she did not attend further court dates, adding that evidence must be provided if she could not appear.

But the court heard that it had been reported that Price had travelled to Turkey, with a now-deleted Instagram story showing what appeared to be her eating a crisp sandwich on a flight.

Price claimed the media was trying to cause “continued humiliation to myself and family”, adding: “I have and I am continuing to cooperate with the relevant people on matters to the best of my ability which will be addressed after my return from work.”

She continued: “Despite consistent stories trying to humiliate me on my personal misfortunes, I am neither embarrassed or ashamed. I own my situation and I am trying my best to work my way out of it and put matters right.

“I have to continue in my work in order to satisfy these bankruptcy orders which is all I am trying to do right now. I am however not running from matters and will continue to take matters with great seriousness.

“I am doing the best I can to rectify things during extremely challenging times.”

Issuing the arrest warrant on Tuesday, Judge Burton said that Price had “failed to attend today’s hearing” and had provided no explanation for her absence.

She said: “It is in my judgment necessary that the court issue a warrant for Ms Price’s arrest.

“She has no real excuse in failing to attend today’s hearing.”

The judge continued: “The reason for her absence today is irrelevant.”

Judge Burton said that an arrest warrant was not issued “lightly” but that Price had offered only “piecemeal co-operation” and failed to provide the “most basic information” in relation to her bankruptcies.

Price was declared bankrupt in November 2019 and again in March this year.

At a hearing in February, she was ordered to pay 40% of her monthly income from the adult entertainment website OnlyFans to the trustee for the next three years, in relation to her first bankruptcy.

She was then declared bankrupt for a second time in March due to an unpaid tax bill worth more than £750,000 owed to HM Revenue & Customs.

In October last year, she said she was “fed up” with being threatened with legal action and would go to prison to be “done with it all”.