Katie Price’s fiance charged with using threatening or abusive behaviour
By The Newsroom
Katie Price’s fiance Carl Woods has been charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting language or behaviour, Essex Police have said.
The 33-year-old was arrested following an incident in Little Canfield on August 23 2021.
A statement from Essex Police said: “A man arrested following an incident in Little Canfield, on August 23 2021, has been charged.
“Carl Woods, 33, of Dunmow Road, Little Canfield, has been charged under Section 4 of the Public Order Act.
“He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates Court on March 10.”
Woods is engaged to former glamour model Price.
