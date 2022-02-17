17 February 2022

Katie Price’s fiance charged with using threatening or abusive behaviour

By The Newsroom
17 February 2022

Katie Price’s fiance Carl Woods has been charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting language or behaviour, Essex Police have said.

The 33-year-old was arrested following an incident in Little Canfield on August 23 2021.

Carl Woods (Ian West/PA) (PA Media)

A statement from Essex Police said: “A man arrested following an incident in Little Canfield, on August 23 2021, has been charged.

“Carl Woods, 33, of Dunmow Road, Little Canfield, has been charged under Section 4 of the Public Order Act.

“He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates Court on March 10.”

Woods is engaged to former glamour model Price.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

People urged not to travel by train as Storm Eunice disruption ‘inevitable’

news

Teenage skater Kamila Valieva falls apart and misses out on medal in Beijing

world news

Highest weather alert issued of ‘danger to life’ as UK braces for Storm Eunice

news