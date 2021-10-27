Sir Keir Starmer forced to pull out of Budget after testing positive for Covid
By UK Newsroom
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has had to pull out of the Budget after testing positive for Covid-19, the party has said.
The leader of the opposition normally responds to the Chancellor’s statement in the Commons but his place at the dispatch box will be taken by shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves.
Shadow business secretary Ed Miliband is standing in for Sir Keir at Prime Minister’s Questions.
The former leader was greeted by ironic cheers from Tory MPs when he stood up in the Commons chamber.
