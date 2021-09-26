Keir Starmer rules out nationalising Big Six energy firms

Sir Keir Starmer has ruled out nationalising the UK’s largest energy firms in a major departure from the leadership of Labour under Jeremy Corbyn.

But the current party leader did not exclude the possibility of another form of “common ownership” of the Big Six companies if he became prime minister, as a crisis of spiralling bills looms.

In an interview during the Labour Party conference in Brighton, Sir Keir also did not rule out raising income tax if he formed a government as he set out his principles for fairer taxation.

And he set out plans to end the charitable status of England’s private schools to raise £1.7 billion and plough funding into state schools.

Sir Keir has set the party on a course back towards centre ground after succeeding Mr Corbyn following the disastrous general election defeat to Boris Johnson.

A key ambition under his predecessor was a massive programme of renationalisation, but Sir Keir has rejected this despite a pledge when he ran for the leadership last year.

Asked if he would nationalise the Big Six energy companies, Sir Keir told The Andrew Marr Show on BBC One: “No.”

He was shown one of his 10 campaign pledges stating that “public services should be in public hands” and that he would “support common ownership of rail, mail, energy and water”.

“I don’t see nationalisation there,” Sir Keir told Marr. “When it comes to common ownership I’m pragmatic about this. I do not agree with the argument that says we must be ideological.”

But he did not say what form common ownership would take if it was not nationalisation.

“I’d be pragmatic about it, and where common ownership is value for money for the taxpayer and delivers better services, then there should be common ownership,” Sir Keir added, giving the example of track and trace.