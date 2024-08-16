Kent animal sanctuary rescues lion with ‘psychological issues’ from Ukraine

A lion with “psychological issues” is to travel 1,400 miles from Ukraine to an animal sanctuary in the UK as part of a project rescuing the animal from the war-torn country.

African lioness Yuna suffered “shell shock”, “psychological issues” and lost her sense of co-ordination, according to The Big Cat Sanctuary, a Kent-based charity behind the Big Cats in Crisis campaign raising funds to rescue the lions from Ukraine.

Yuna and African male lion Rori are the first of five lions to be rescued out of Ukraine after debris was blasted close to their enclosure in January as a result of Russia’s invasion of the country.

The lioness was taken to the Wild Animal Rescue in Kyiv, which is supported by the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), on Wednesday before she makes a journey over four days and across six countries to receive treatment at the Big Cat Sanctuary.

Yuna will arrive before Rori where she will be driven for 25 hours by car from Ukraine, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and France before boarding a ferry to Dover to the Big Cat Sanctuary in Smarden, Kent.

Natalia Gozak, who helped with the lions’ rescue on behalf of IFAW and Wild Animal Rescue, said: “Ukraine is now no stranger to tragedy, and the stories of these big cats are no different.

“I am happy, that at least for them, they are heading to a safer place.

“The Big Cat Sanctuary has offered permanent homes to the remaining lions, including Yuna who we feared might not be homed due to her psychological issues.”

Rori will be taken to a temporary home in Natuurhulpcentrum, Belgium, where he will be joined by three more lions named Vanda, Amani and Lira, before making the same journey as Yuna to the Big Cat Sanctuary, which currently only has capacity for one lion.

Sam Whitnall, project lead at the Big Cat Sanctuary and presenter of CBBC’s One Zoo Three, said: “It’s been a huge effort from everyone involved.

“We have worked night and day for many months for this very moment and we can’t wait to get them to their forever home now here at the sanctuary.”

The Kent-based sanctuary has raised more than £300,000 of its £500,000 target which will go towards transportation costs, veterinary treatment and help fund the construction of the Lion Rescue Centre.

To find out more about the lions’ rescue, you can visit: https://thebigcatsanctuary.org/big-cats-in-crisis/