Kent man charged after suspicious package sent to coronavirus vaccine site in Wrexham

Vaccine vials
Vaccine vials (PA Wire)
By UK Newsroom
12:02pm, Sat 30 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

A man has been charged after a suspicious package was sent to a coronavirus vaccine production site.

All staff had to be evacuated from the Wockhardt site in Wrexham North Wales, on Wednesday as the package was investigated.

A spokesman for Kent Police said Anthony Collins, of Chatham Hill, Chatham, had been charged with dispatching an article by post with the intention of inducing the belief it is likely to explode or ignite.

The 53-year-old was arrested by officers on Thursday morning.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, the force said.

Production ground to a halt at the site on Wednesday as the item, which police said was not a viable device, was investigated.

Wockhardt, a global pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, provides fill-and-finish services for the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine – the final stage of putting the vaccine into vials.

Sign up to our newsletter

Coronavirus

Vaccination

Wrexham

Police