Key changes as lockdown rules ease further in Scotland

Beer gardens, cafes, shops and gyms are reopening in Scotland as coronavirus restrictions are eased.

Here is a timeline of how lockdown has lifted in Scotland and the key changes taking place on Monday:

Steps already taken

In March, all primary pupils returned to full-time teaching in class. Secondary schools returned on a blended basis and full-time after the Easter holidays.

Communal worship also returned last month, with congregations capped at 50 people.

On April 2, the “stay at home” order changed to “stay local”, allowing travel within a local authority area for non-essential purposes.

Hairdressers and barbers opened in Scotland for pre-booked appointments on April 5.

Click-and-collect shopping also resumed, and homeware shops and garden centres began welcoming back customers.

From April 16, people were able leave their local authority area for the purposes of socialising, recreation or exercise, though travel between the mainland and some islands was not permitted.

Rules on gatherings were also relaxed, with six adults from up to six households able to meet up outside.

From April 26

Scotland moves from Level 4 to Level 3 of the Scottish Government’s five tiers of restrictions.

Up to six people from two households can socialise indoors in a public place, such as a cafe or restaurant.

Hospitality venues like cafes, pubs and restaurants can open until 8pm indoors – but without alcohol. They can serve customers outdoors with alcohol, subject to local licensing laws.

Gyms and swimming pools can open for individual exercise.

All shops, stores and close contact services can open.

Tourist accommodation can open with restrictions in place.

Driving lessons and tests can resume.

Non-essential work inside people’s homes – such as painting, decorating or repairing – can take place.

Funerals and weddings – including post-funeral events and receptions – will be allowed to take place with up to 50 people, and alcohol is permitted.

Indoor attractions and public buildings such as galleries, museums and libraries can open.

Travel between Scotland, England and Wales will be permitted.

Adults on the shielding list can return to the workplace if they cannot work from home, while children who have been shielding can go back to school.

From May 17

Scotland moves from Level 3 to Level 2.

Up to four people from two households can socialise indoors in a private home, and six from three households in public places.

Up to eight people from up to eight households can meet outdoors.

Pubs can open and sell alcohol indoors until 10.30pm. Local licensing laws will apply outdoors.

Outdoor adult contact sport can restart.

Cinemas, theatres, comedy clubs, amusement arcades and bingo halls can open.

Universities and colleges can return to a more blended model of learning.

Non-professional performance arts can resume outdoors.

Outdoor and indoor events can resume. Maximum capacities indoors of 100, outdoors seated of 500 and outdoors free-standing of 250.

From June 7

Scotland moves from Level 2 to Level 1.

Up to eight people from up to three households can socialise indoors in a public place and up to six people from up to three households in a private place.

Up to 12 people from 12 households can socialise outdoors.

Hospitality can remain open indoors until 11pm.

Attendance at events can increase, with maximum capacities indoors of 200, outdoors seated of 1,000 and outdoor free-standing of 500.

Funfairs and soft play can open.

From late June

Scotland moves from Level 1 to Level 0.

Up to 10 people from up to four households can meet indoors in a public place and up to eight people from up to four households in a private place.

The limits on meeting outdoors changes to 15 people from 15 households.

The number of people allowed at events will increase further.