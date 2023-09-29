Key dates in Jermaine Baker case
The firearms officer who shot Jermaine Baker more than seven years ago will face misconduct proceedings, a watchdog has announced.
Mr Baker, from Tottenham in north London, was killed during a Metropolitan Police operation that stopped a plot to snatch two prisoners from a van near Wood Green Crown Court in December 2015.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the officer, known only as W80, will now face a gross misconduct hearing.
A Supreme Court ruling earlier this year said the officer could face misconduct proceedings following a lengthy legal battle.
Here is a timeline of what has happened:
– December 11 2015
Jermaine Baker, 28, was shot dead by W80 during a Metropolitan Police operation.
The Met Police said the incident was referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) on the day of the incident.
– December 16 2015
Officer W80 was suspended from duty.
– December 23 2016
An IPCC investigation concluded there was a case for a gross misconduct hearing.
The case was also referred to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to determine whether any officers to do with the case should be charged with a criminal offence.
– June 14 2017
The CPS decided not to charge W80 or other officers with a criminal offence.
The Met Police said the officer’s suspension was lifted and they were allowed to return to work.
– March 19 2018
The IOPC, which used to be the IPCC, told the Met Police W80 should face gross misconduct proceedings.
– April 19 2018
The Met Police told the IOPC it disagreed that W80 should face gross misconduct proceedings and decided not to follow its recommendation.
– May 1 2018
The IOPC wrote to the Met Police and asked them to start disciplinary proceedings against W80.
– May 2018
W80 launched a legal challenge against the IOPC’s decision. The challenge went all the way to the Supreme Court.
– February 12 2020
The Home Secretary announced an independent inquiry to investigate how Mr Baker died.
– July 5 2022
The inquiry ruled Mr Baker was lawfully killed and W80 believed he had to shoot him to defend himself.
– September 9 2022
The Met Police contacted the IOPC inviting it to reconsider its decision following the inquiry.
– July 5 2023
A Supreme Court ruling said that there could be misconduct proceedings.
– September 29 2023
The IOPC told W80, the Met Police and Mr Baker’s family it is upholding its original decision.
