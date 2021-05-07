Key election results at a glance

Scottish Parliamentary elections 2021
Scottish Parliamentary elections 2021 (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
20:00pm, Fri 07 May 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Here are some of the key results from the Super Thursday elections:

– The Conservatives won the Hartlepool by-election, with Jill Mortimer seizing the seat from Labour with a majority of 6,940.

– Tory Ben Houchen was re-elected as Tees Valley mayor by a landslide on the first count, taking almost 73% of the vote.

– Labour’s Ros Jones was re-elected Doncaster mayor while Joanne Anderson became Liverpool’s first black female mayor.

– With results available from 64 out of 143 councils, the Conservatives had a net gain of seven authorities and 155 seats, and Labour a net loss of four authorities and 142 seats.

England mayoral elections 2021 (PA Graphics)

– In Scotland, the SNP gained East Lothian from Labour and Ayr and Edinburgh Central from the Tories.

– Of the first 45 seats in the Scottish Parliamentary contest to declare, 37 went to the SNP, four to Liberal Democrats, three to the Tories and one to Labour.

– In Wales, after 30 seats had been declared Labour had 19, the Conservatives seven and Plaid Cymru four.

Sign up to our newsletter

Politics

Elections

Glance

PA