Key election results at a glance
Here are some of the key results from the Super Thursday elections:
– The Conservatives won the Hartlepool by-election, with Jill Mortimer seizing the seat from Labour with a majority of 6,940.
– Tory Ben Houchen was re-elected as Tees Valley mayor by a landslide on the first count, taking almost 73% of the vote.
– Labour’s Ros Jones was re-elected Doncaster mayor while Joanne Anderson became Liverpool’s first black female mayor.
– With results available from 64 out of 143 councils, the Conservatives had a net gain of seven authorities and 155 seats, and Labour a net loss of four authorities and 142 seats.
– In Scotland, the SNP gained East Lothian from Labour and Ayr and Edinburgh Central from the Tories.
– Of the first 45 seats in the Scottish Parliamentary contest to declare, 37 went to the SNP, four to Liberal Democrats, three to the Tories and one to Labour.
– In Wales, after 30 seats had been declared Labour had 19, the Conservatives seven and Plaid Cymru four.