Key questions answered on quarantine hotels
Quarantine hotels will be opened later this month in a bid to slow the spread of new coronavirus strains.
Here the PA news agency answers 10 key questions about the policy.
– Who will be affected?
UK nationals or residents returning from any of the Government’s “red list” countries will be required to stay in a quarantine hotel for 10 nights.
– What about non-UK nationals or residents travelling from those destinations?
They are banned from entering the UK.
– When does the new rule come into force?
Quarantine hotels will open on February 15.
– How many hotel rooms will be needed?
Officials are working to secure 28,000 rooms, according to the Daily Telegraph.
– Where will the hotels be located?
The hotels will reportedly be near airports such as Heathrow, Gatwick, London City, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and Aberdeen.
– How much will travellers have to pay?
An industry source told the BBC that travellers could be charged around £80 a night.
– Will people be allowed to leave their room?
That has not yet been confirmed, but security staff will be deployed to ensure rules are followed.
– What about food and drink?
Travellers will be served three meals a day in their rooms.
– Will rooms be cleaned?
Guests will need to clean their own rooms.
– Will travellers be tested for coronavirus?
Coronavirus tests will reportedly be carried out on the second and eighth day of their stay.
A negative result will be required before they are released.