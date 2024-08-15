15 August 2024

Key statistics in this year’s A-level results

By The Newsroom
15 August 2024

Here are the main figures in this year’s A-level results:

– The proportion of candidates receiving top grades has risen from last year and remains higher than before the Covid-19 pandemic.

A total of 27.8% of entries were awarded either an A or A*, up from 27.2% in 2023 and above 25.4% in 2019.

– Some 9.3% of entries received an A*. This is also up on last year (8.9%) and higher than the figure for 2019 (7.7%).

Discounting the pandemic-affected years of 2020-22 – when the figure peaked at 19.1% in 2021 – 9.3% is the highest proportion since the A* grade was first awarded in 2010.

– The overall pass rate (grades A* to E) was 97.2%. This is down from 97.3% in 2023 and also below 2019, which was 97.6%.

It is the lowest figure since 2008, when it also stood at 97.2%.

– Some 76.4% of entries received a C or above, up from 76.0% in 2023 and above the pre-pandemic figure of 75.9% in 2019.

– The lead enjoyed by girls over boys in the top grades has narrowed.

The proportion of girls’ entries awarded A or higher this year was 28.0%, just 0.4 percentage points higher than the equivalent figure for boys’ entries (27.6%). Last year, girls led boys by 0.6 percentage points (27.5% girls, 26.9% boys).

– By contrast, boys have extended their lead over girls in the highest grade, A*.

The proportion of boys’ entries awarded A* this year was 9.5%, 0.4 points higher than girls (9.1%). Girls had moved in front of boys from 2020 to 2022, before boys reclaimed a 0.3-point lead last year. Boys had previously led girls at A* from 2012 through to 2019.

– The most popular subject this year was maths, for the 11th year in a row. It had 107,427 entries, up 11% from 96,853 in 2023.

Psychology remains the second most popular subject. It had 78,556 entries, down 2% from 80,493 in 2023.

Biology was once again the third most popular subject, with 74,367 entries, a fall of 0.4% from 74,650.

– Further maths saw the largest percentage increase in entries this year, up 20% from 15,080 in 2023 to 18,082 in 2024.

– Across the regions of England, London saw the highest proportion of entries awarded grades of A and above (31.3%, up 1.3 percentage points from 30.0% in 2023), while the East Midlands had the lowest (22.5%, up 0.2 points from 22.3% in 2023).

– A total of 886,514 A-levels were awarded this year, up 2% on last year’s 867,658.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

60-year-old man jailed for pulling officer to floor during Rotherham riots

news

Major incident declared after toxic chemical spill in West Midlands canal

news

Sexual harassment of women and girls up 50% on British railways

news