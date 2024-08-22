22 August 2024

Key statistics in this year’s GCSE results

By The Newsroom
22 August 2024

Here are the main figures for this year’s GCSE results:

– The proportion of entries receiving the highest grades has fallen from last year but remains higher than before the Covid-19 pandemic.

A total of 21.8% of entries were awarded grade 7/A or above, down slightly from 22.0% in 2023 but above the 20.8% in 2019.

– Some 67.6% of entries received a grade 4/C or above.

This is down from 68.2% last year but higher than 67.3% in 2019.

– The overall rate for grades 1/G or above is 97.9%, down from 98.0% in 2023 and also below 98.3% in 2019.

This is the lowest 1/G figure for nearly two decades, since 97.8% in 2005.

– The lead enjoyed by girls over boys for the top grades has narrowed slightly.

The proportion of total female entries awarded grade 7/A or above was 24.7%, 5.7 percentage points higher than total male entries (19.0%).

This is the narrowest lead enjoyed by girls since 2009, when it was also 5.7 points.

Last year, girls led boys by 5.8 percentage points (24.9% girls, 19.1% boys).

– The gap at grade 4/C is unchanged from last year.

Some 71.0% of total female entries were awarded 4/C or higher, compared with 64.2% for boys, a lead of 6.8 points.

Last year the figures were 71.7% for girls’ entries and 64.9% for boys’ entries, also 6.8 points.

This is the narrowest lead for girls at 4/C since at least 2000.

– The most popular subject in terms of entries this year was the science double award, with a total of 980,786 entries, up 4.8% on 2023.

– Maths remains the second most popular subject, with 878,165 entries, up 6.9% on 2023.

English language was the third most popular subject, with 845,834 entries, a rise of 7.2%.

– Among subjects with more than 100,000 entries, business studies saw the largest percentage increase in entries this year, up 9.7% from 123,166 in 2023 to 135,090 in 2024.

– Among subject with under 100,000 entries, statistics saw the biggest percentage increase, up 19.9% from 26,559 in 2023 to 31,844.

– Across the regions of England, London saw the highest proportion of entries awarded grades 7/A or above (28.5%, up 0.1 percentage points from 28.4% in 2023), while north-east England had the lowest (17.8%, up 0.2 points from 17.6% in 2023).

– Overall, there were a total of 6,186,879 GCSE entries, up by 4.8% on last year’s figure of 5,905,000.

– Some 1,270 16-year-olds in England taking at least seven GCSEs achieved a grade 9 in all their subjects. This is up from 1,160 in 2023 and from 837 in 2019.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Obamas rally the Democats by bigging up Kamala and putting the boot in on Trump

news

More inspections of sunken yacht carried out as hunt goes on for six feared dead

news

Police raid 'influencer' Andrew Tate’s home in Romania as new allegations emerge

world news