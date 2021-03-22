Khan condemns ‘cowardly’ Westminster Bridge terror attack on fourth anniversary

The Mayor of London has condemned the “cowardly” terror attack at Westminster Bridge, in which five people lost their lives, on the fourth anniversary of the incident.

Sadiq Khan said the capital would continue to honour the victims by focusing on the uniting values of “decency, openness and mutual respect”.

Monday marks the fourth anniversary of the attack on March 22 2017, in which Khalid Masood drove a hire car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, before crashing into railings outside the Palace of Westminster.

Those killed in the atrocity were US tourist Kurt Cochran, Romanian tourist Andreea Cristea, 31, and Britons Aysha Frade, 44, and 75-year-old Leslie Rhodes.

Palace of Westminster incident (PA Media)

Masood then stabbed Pc Keith Palmer, 48, to death before he was shot dead by police.

A commemorative plaque to remember the victims will be installed, if approved, on the bridge in the summer once Covid regulations are lifted.

A memorial to Pc Palmer already stands outside the Houses of Parliament.

An online event dedicated to the victims and their families also took place on Sunday March 21.

Mr Khan said: “On the fourth anniversary of the Westminster terror attack, we come together to reflect and to remember the innocent victims who lost their lives or were seriously injured in this cowardly attack.

“Like all Londoners, my thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of Leslie Rhodes, Andreea Cristea, Aysha Frade, Kurt Cochran and courageous police officer Pc Keith Palmer.

“The awful events of that day were not only an attack on London, but an attack on the freedom and values our country holds dear.

“Our diversity is one of London’s greatest strengths and we will continue to honour those who lost their lives by focusing on the values of decency, openness and mutual respect that unite us.”

Westminster terror attack anniversary (PA Archive)

Councillor Rachael Robathan, leader of Westminster City Council, said: “Today our thoughts are with the family and friends who suffered loss following the terrorist attack at Westminster Bridge and New Palace Yard four years ago.

“Our communities can’t come together at the moment but in time, as Covid restrictions ease, we will meet to mark this tragic day.

“The aftermath of the terrorist attacks demonstrated that those who live and work in Westminster will not be cowed by terrorism, from whatever quarter it comes.

“We take the proper security measures with police, but as home to Parliament, Westminster is committed to being an open city and we refuse to have that tradition undermined by violence.”

Ms Robathan said the council had submitted an application to put up the plaque, as the bridge is a Grade II* structure and planning permission is needed.

If approved, the memorial will be installed once Covid restrictions are lifted and will be placed on the top edge of the south parapet in the middle of Westminster Bridge.