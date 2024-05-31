Kimono inspired by Taylor Swift to go on display ahead of her UK shows

A kimono specially commissioned by a design museum has been created for Taylor Swift as she prepares for the Scottish leg of her tour.

The star is due to perform for three consecutive nights at Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, from Friday June 7 until Sunday June 9.

It comes as part of her The Eras tour, which began in March last year and ends in December 2024 and will see the singer perform a total of 152 shows across five continents.

Ahead of her stint in Scotland, design museum V&A Dundee commissioned Glasgow School of Art graduate KellyDawn Riot to create a special kimono dress that encapsulates all of Taylor Swift’s albums over the years.

The colour schemes on the kimono are associated with each of the artist’s 11 albums, with appearances from various animals and plants in relation to her song lyrics.

It will go on show to the public from this Saturday as part of the Dundee museum’s latest exhibition, Kimono: Kyoto to Catwalk.

Museum officials have said they hope to give the kimono to Ms Swift while she is in Scotland.

Chris Keatch, content manager at V&A Dundee, said: “Collaborating with KellyDawn Riot to create The Eras Tour Kimono has been a great way to celebrate this exciting pop-culture moment in Scotland, and we hope it sparks lots of joy and curiosity for Swifties and all our visitors whilst it’s on display at V&A Dundee from today until Thursday.

“We are really hoping to send the kimono to Taylor as a gift.

“VisitScotland helped us get in touch with Murrayfield Stadium, who have also been very helpful in looking into whether the kimono can be shared with Taylor’s tour promoters”.

He added: “Our current exhibition Kimono: Kyoto to Catwalk reveals how the kimono, often thought of as a static unchanging garment, has always been a dynamic item of fashionable dress that has been restyled consistently throughout its history, influencing modern fashion and popular culture, from samurai style and geisha chic, to rock stars and Star Wars.

“With many Swifties designing and creating their own eras tour outfits, we couldn’t pass on the chance for V&A Dundee to join in and celebrate The Eras Tour in Edinburgh.”

Designer, KellyDawn Riot, said: “There was so much inspiration to draw on when creating this hand-illustrated print inspired entirely by Taylor Swift’s music.

“Fans will be able to spot lots of lyric references within the pattern on The Eras Tour Kimono, including a homage to her love of felines with a crescendo of colourful cats covering the back of the kimono.

“This was such a fun project to work on and I can’t wait to hear what people think when they come to see it at V&A Dundee”.