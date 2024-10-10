King ‘a real national asset’ in relations with Europe, says ex-top diplomat

The King is “a real national asset” in Britain’s relations with Europe and exercises “real soft power”, a former top diplomat has said.

Speaking at Westminster, Lord Ricketts, who served as the UK’s first national security adviser, highlighted last year’s royal visit by Charles and the Queen to Germany and France.

It comes after the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer recently visited Brussels as part of his bid to reset UK-EU relations following Brexit.

On Charles’s maiden overseas state visit to Germany in March 2023, he became the only British sovereign to address German politicians from the Bundestag while the parliament was in session.

A tour of Paris and Bordeaux on a state visit to France eventually took place in September after it was delayed by widespread riots.

Charles became the only British monarch ever to speak from the French senate chamber and a state banquet was hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron in the Palace of Versailles’s Hall of Mirrors.

Highlighting the trips during a debate in Parliament on relations with Europe, Lord Ricketts said: “The outpouring of respect and affection for the UK there was very moving and also was a vivid example of how the King exercises real soft power not least because he is an international leader of recognition on issues of climate and environment.

“He is a real national asset.”

The independent crossbencher added: “Bilateral ties with our European neighbours go far beyond government relations.

“The surface waters have been quite choppy in recent years although they are calming down now although the depths were largely unstirred.”

Lord Ricketts went on: “I welcome the priority the Government are giving to restoring the damage done to our bilateral relations through the Brexit years.

“I think it is great to see ministers fanning out across Europe engaging with partners working on the big issues of the day.”