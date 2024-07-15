King and Queen begin two-day trip to Channel Islands

The King and Queen have embarked on a two-day whistle-stop trip to the Channel Islands.

Charles and Camilla will travel to Jersey on Monday and then to Guernsey on Tuesday in their first visit to the two bailiwicks – which are Crown Dependencies off the north-west coast of France – since the King acceded to the throne.

The King is known as the Duke of Normandy on the Channel Islands – dating from when William the Conqueror’s son, Henry I, seized the Duchy of Normandy, including the islands, in 1106.

It comes as Charles returns to some public duties, despite his continued treatment for cancer.

He attended the busy D-Day commemorations in Normandy, France, at the beginning of June, followed by Trooping the Colour, the Garter Day ceremony and the Royal Ascot.

The trip will end the day before the planned State Opening of Parliament on Wednesday, which is also Camilla’s 77th birthday.

She is said to have urged him to take it easy, but told author Lee Child he “won’t slow down and won’t do what he’s told”.

The visit will highlight the relationship between the Channel Islands and the Crown which stretches back centuries.

On Jersey, Charles and Camilla will visit the capital St Helier, and attend a special sitting of the States Assembly and the Royal Court, followed by a large-scale open-air expo.

On Guernsey, the King and Camilla will attend a special sitting of the States of Deliberation and ancient ceremony of homage to the monarch, held outdoors on the St Peter Port seafront where islanders can watch the events.

At official functions, islanders raise the loyal toast to “The Duke of Normandy, our King”.

Charles and Camilla will also head to the Crown Pier to learn about the island’s heritage and traditions, biodiversity initiatives, local food, and the work to promote the language of Guernesiais – also known as Guernsey French.

Both Jersey and Guernsey have announced special public holidays to mark the royal visits on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

When the visit was announced in June, Bailiff of Guernsey Sir Richard McMahon said: “It will be a great privilege to welcome Their Majesties to the Bailiwick for the first time as King and Queen, the year after their coronation.

“Their visit this summer shows just how special the relationship between the Crown and the Islands is.”

Deputy Lyndon Trott, Chief Cinister of Guernsey, said: “As is well known, His Majesty also has a special interest in global efforts to combat climate change.

“We are looking forward to showcasing our initiatives to support those efforts and promote sustainability across a range of sectors.

“That includes the pioneering green finance initiatives of our main economic sector, which have a global impact.”

Both islands are forecast to see temperatures between 15C and 19C across both days, though the couple’s visit to Jersey may get off to a wet start as the Met Office forecasts rain in the morning before a drier afternoon.

Time constraints mean the couple will not be able to travel to the islands of Alderney and Sark, which are part of the Bailiwick of Guernsey.

The Lieutenant-Governor of Jersey, Vice Admiral Jerry Kyd, had previously said Charles and Camilla were “looking forward greatly” to the trip.

“The binding benefits of this special relationship remain as strong as ever and I know Their Majesties are looking forward greatly to their visit next month,” Vice Admiral Kyd said in June.

The Crown Dependencies are not part of the UK but are self-governing possessions of the British Crown.

When the late Queen Elizabeth II visited Jersey in 2001, she was presented with two dead ducks on a silver tray – part of an ancient tradition dating back to the Middle Ages when six seigneurs – lords of the manor – would pay homage to the sovereign as the Duke of Normandy with the mallards.

Charles and Camilla last visited the Channel Islands during the Diamond Jubilee year of 2012.