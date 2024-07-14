King and Queen will not visit New Zealand during tour of Australia and Samoa

The King and Queen are set to visit Australia and Samoa this autumn, but the couple are not going to New Zealand due to Charles’ ongoing treatment for cancer.

Charles and Camilla will undertake a tour of both countries in October 2024, Buckingham Palace said, however doctors have advised against a further extension to the visit.

The Australian leg of the trip, at the invitation of the country’s government, will see them carry out engagements in the Australian Capital Territory and New South Wales.

In Samoa, they will celebrate “the strong bilateral relationship” between the Pacific Island nation and the UK, and the couple are expected to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) 2024.

The Chogm brings together delegations from 56 countries in Africa, the Caribbean and Americas, Europe, Asia, and the Pacific.

Buckingham Palace says the couple’s programme will be subject to doctors’ advice, with any necessary modifications to be made on health grounds.

A previously hoped-for trip to New Zealand is not taking place because the King’s doctors advised that an extended programme should be avoided to prioritise his continued recovery, a Palace spokesperson said.

Buckingham Palace said: “In close consultation with the Australian and New Zealand prime ministers, and with due regard for the pressures of time and logistics, it has therefore been agreed to limit the visit to Samoa and Australia only.

“Their Majesties send their warmest thanks and good wishes to all parties for their continued support and understanding.”

Further details of the visit to both countries are to be announced soon.

Charles, 75, returned to public-facing duties earlier this year while still receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.