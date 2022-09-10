King approves bank holiday for day of Queen’s state funeral

The day of the Queen’s funeral has been confirmed as a bank holiday after approval by the King.

The date of the state funeral has not yet been announced but it is expected to take place on Monday September 19.

The bank holiday confirmation came when the King approved an order during a meeting of the Accession Council where he was formally declared head of state.

King Charles III during the Accession Council at St James’s Palace (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, said: “Drafts of two proclamations. One – appointing the day of Her late Majesty’s state funeral as a bank holiday in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

“Two – appointing the day of Her late Majesty’s state funeral as a bank holiday in Scotland.

“And of two orders in council, directing the Lord Chancellor to affix the great seal to the proclamations.”

Charles answered: “Approved.”

The funeral is expected to take place at Westminster Abbey in central London.

The original plans are for the Queen’s coffin to process on a gun carriage to the abbey, pulled by naval ratings – sailors – using ropes rather than horses.

Senior members of the family are expected to follow behind – just like they did for the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales and the Duke of Edinburgh.

The King and Queen during the Accession Council (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

The military will line the streets and also join the procession.

Heads of state, prime ministers and presidents, European royals and key figures from public life will be invited to gather in the abbey, which can hold a congregation of 2,000.

The service will be televised, and a national two minutes’ silence is expected to be held.

The same day as the funeral, the Queen’s coffin will be taken to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for a televised committal service.

Later in the evening, there will be a private interment service with senior members of the royal family.

The Queen’s final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel, an annex to the main chapel – where her mother and father were buried, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.

Philip’s coffin will move from the Royal Vault to the memorial chapel to join the Queen’s.