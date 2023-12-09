King chooses coronation Christmas card but family photo for William and Kate

The King and Queen have chosen a coronation day photograph taken at Buckingham Palace for their Christmas card this year.

The formal image, showing Charles and Camilla in the palace throne room following the coronation, contrasts with the relaxed family group photo selected by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The monochrome image chosen by the Prince and Princess of Wales shows the family, all wearing plain shirts, arranged around a smiling Princess Charlotte who is seated on a chair.

The King and Queen’s card features a picture taken by photographer Hugo Burnand who captured the couple standing side by side, with Charles wearing the Imperial State Crown and Camilla wearing Queen Mary’s Crown.

The King is also pictured wearing a coronation tunic and the robe of estate.

Made of purple silk velvet embroidered in gold, the robe was worn by King George VI in 1937.

The Queen is wearing her robe of estate made by Ede and Ravenscroft and designed and hand embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework.

She also wears her coronation dress designed by Bruce Oldfield.

The image – taken on the day of the coronation, May 6 2023 – has been selected for the couple’s second Christmas card since Charles became King.

The crowning of Charles and Camilla and the deeply religious ceremony in Westminster Abbey earlier this year was followed by a weekend of celebrations.

The couple took to the palace balcony to see the crowds, joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and the coronation pages and Ladies in Attendance.

The event brought together around 100 heads of state, kings and queens from across the globe, celebrities, everyday heroes and family and friends of the couple.

William and Kate were photographed with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at Windsor earlier this year.

The family photo was captured by Yorkshire-born photographer Josh Shinner whose previous sitters include Florence Pugh, Jodie Comer and Sam Smith.

Christmas images used to decorate official festive cards are regularly released by senior members of the royal family with the cards sent to friends, family and colleagues.