King had final say on coronation procession music, says conductor

The King had the final say over music for the coronation procession, a military conductor has confirmed.

Speaking at a full-scale rehearsal of the coronation procession at RAF Odiham in Hampshire, Lieutenant Colonel David Barringer, Commanding Officer of the Household Division Bands, said discussions on music began before Christmas.

He said a final decision was made six weeks ago, with a list then presented to the King.

Lt Col Barringer said: “We sat down with the Lord Chamberlain’s Office and played through the marches, then a list was presented to the King.

“The King has the final say on the selection.”

One of the tunes is a new march called the King’s Company composed especially for the new monarch.

Asked if the King had any favourites, Lt Col Barringer said: “In terms of the procession, there are three marches.

“The first march we’ll play is Coronation Bells as we leave Westminster Abbey. Then there’s The King’s Company of course, and then the final march that we play is called The King’s Guard.”

For the first time at a major royal event, marching bands will use earpieces with a form of electronic metronome called a click track to keep time during the coronation.

Lt Col Barringer said: “It’s the first time it’s been used on this scale.

“The music is always the thing that leads the parade.

“Most of the musicians have used click tracks before and it’s been faultless from the beginning. I think we’re all surprised by how easy it’s been.”

The procession music will end with a rendition of the national anthem in Buckingham Palace Gardens before three cheers is given to the King.