King holds audiences and sends condolences over death of Tanzania’s ex-president

The King has carried out diplomatic audiences at Buckingham Palace, and sent a message of condolence to Tanzania over the death of the country’s former president.

Charles, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, carried on with his head of state duties behind Palace walls on Wednesday.

He received incoming Algerian ambassador Nourredine Yazid and the ambassador for Mauritania, Samba Mamadou Ba, who presented their credentials.

The diplomatic audiences were the King’s first this year, and the first since his diagnosis.

He was pictured in a smart morning suit – his customary attire for the traditional face-to-face meetings with new ambassadors.

Charles smiled broadly as he greeted and chatted with his guests in the Palace’s grand 1844 Room.

The King also sent a written message expressing his deepest sympathies following the death of former president of Tanzania Ali Hassan Mwinyi, calling him a “true friend” of the UK.

Charles praised Mr Mwinyi, who died last week at the age of 98, for being a “leading figure” in Tanzania’s economic and political development.

He recalled his mother the late Queen hosting the president for lunch at Buckingham Palace with then-prime minister Margaret Thatcher in 1988.

The monarch, who was diagnosed with an undisclosed form cancer in February, is working behind the scenes, but has postponed all public-facing engagements while he undergoes treatment.

Charles said in his message to the president of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan: “It was with great sadness that I learned of the death of former President Mwinyi.

“He was a true friend of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, and a leading figure in Tanzania’s economic and political development. I can only offer you my deepest sympathy at his passing.”

He added: “The United Kingdom was delighted to invite President Mwinyi to London in 1988, when he was hosted by my mother, Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, for lunch at Buckingham Palace, and met prime minister Margaret Thatcher.

“I understand that this was his first official visit to Europe and he was able to make great strides in cementing the United Kingdom-Tanzania relationship.

“My special thoughts and prayers are with former President Mwinyi’s family and the Tanzanian people at this time.”

The message was signed Charles R.

Mr Mwinyi was fondly known as Mzee Rukhsa – “Mr Permission” – for opening up Tanzania and allowing multiparty democracy, independent media, free trade and the private ownership of televisions.