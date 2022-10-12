12 October 2022

King holds audiences with Prime Minister Liz Truss and Malaysian royals

The King has held an audience with the Prime Minister at Buckingham Palace.

Charles met Liz Truss on Wednesday evening, with the pair pictured shaking hands.

It came after Ms Truss faced Prime Minister’s Questions in Parliament, where she insisted she will not cut spending to balance the books as economists and the financial markets continued to question her plans.

Ms Truss told MPs she is “absolutely” not planning public spending reductions, but insisted taxpayers’ money will be used well.

Separately, on Wednesday afternoon Charles also met the King and Queen of Malaysia, known as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Raja Permaisuri Agong.

