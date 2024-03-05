05 March 2024

King holds face-to-face audience with Chancellor ahead of Budget

By The Newsroom
05 March 2024

The King has held an in-person pre-Budget audience with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt at Buckingham Palace.

Charles, who is being treated for cancer, continued with his duties as head of state on Tuesday morning.

Before a Budget is presented, the Chancellor of the Exchequer meets with the monarch, usually the day before the Government’s plans for the economy are delivered in a statement to the Commons.

The audience is traditionally a private one, but, this time, the King was photographed shaking hands with Mr Hunt in the Private Audience Room of the royal residence.

Charles, dressed in a blue suit and pale tie, was shown smiling broadly as he welcomed Mr Hunt to the Palace.

They were also shown sitting in chairs either side of a small antique table, with Charles looking more serious as he posed with his hands clasped together.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Bill approved in France that makes abortion a constitutional right

world news

Donald Trump wins North Dakota Republican caucuses as Super Tuesday approaches

news

What is Super Tuesday and why is it different this year?

news