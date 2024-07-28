28 July 2024

King meets well-wishers during Sandringham church visit

By The Newsroom
28 July 2024

The King paused to chat to members of the public as he walked to church on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk on Sunday.

Several dozen well-wishers turned out to see Charles, 75, as he strolled to the service at St Mary Magdalene Church.

Members of the public were invited into the paddock near the church – as they are on Christmas Day – on the warm July day.

The King – who is continuing to receive treatment following a cancer diagnosis – wore a grey suit, purple tie and brown shoes.

The sun shone as he made the short journey, of a few minutes on foot, from Sandringham House to the church.

Charles, who was not joined by Camilla, briefly spoke with members of the public before being greeted by the Rev Canon Dr Paul Williams.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Father of diver ‘incredibly proud’ after GB pair secure first Paris medal

news

Crowds gather in central London for Tommy Robinson protest and counter-march

news

California’s largest wildfire explodes in size as fires rage across US west

news