05 June 2024

King pays tribute to courage of veterans to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day

By The Newsroom
05 June 2024

The King has paid tribute to the “courage, resilience and solidarity” of veterans as part of commemorations for the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Charles joined the Prince of Wales, leading UK politicians and veterans at a major event in Portsmouth on Wednesday.

He told the crowd: “The stories of courage, resilience and solidarity we have heard today and throughout our lives cannot fail to move us, to inspire us and to remind us of what we owe to that great wartime generation.”

William delivered a reading at the event, saying: “We will always remember those who served.”

