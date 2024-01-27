King remains in hospital after enlarged prostate procedure

The King has begun a second day in hospital after undergoing a procedure for an enlarged prostate.

Charles was spotted entering The London Clinic in central London on Friday morning with the Queen at his side – the same hospital where the Princess of Wales is being cared for following abdominal surgery.

Camilla appeared in good spirits when she first left the private hospital at 3.10pm, smiling at reporters before getting into a car.

She returned for a visit lasting around an hour-and-a-half and left just before 8pm.

She told people inside The London Clinic earlier on Friday that the King was “doing well” after the procedure.

Charles took time to visit his daughter-in-law Kate, who is on the 12th day of her hospital stay after undergoing a successful major operation last week.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman previously said the King was “admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment”.

The spokesman added: “His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness.”

It is not known how long Charles will spend in hospital but reports suggest he could remain there over the weekend.

The King arrived back in London from Norfolk on Thursday afternoon, ready for the procedure after squeezing in a couple of behind-the-scenes official duties.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wished Charles the “very best” for his treatment and a “speedy recovery” afterwards, a Downing Street spokeswoman said.

The monarch was diagnosed with the benign condition on January 17 while staying at Birkhall, Aberdeenshire, after going for a check-up because he was experiencing symptoms.

The King is understood to have wanted to share the news to encourage other men to get themselves checked.

Charles, who only acceded to throne 16 months ago, cancelled engagements and was urged to rest by his doctors ahead of the corrective procedure.

The exact nature of the 75-year-old’s treatment is not known.

NHS England said the “enlarged prostate” page on the NHS website received one visit every five seconds on the day the King’s diagnosis was announced, with further huge boosts in visits in the days that followed.

The Queen had previously said her husband is “fine” and looking forward to getting back to work.

News of his diagnosis came on the same day that Kensington Palace announced the princess was in hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery.

Kate, 42, is not expected to carry out official engagements until after Easter, with the Prince of Wales clearing his diary of official duties for the time being.