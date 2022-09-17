King says ‘encouraging’ policing plans for Operation London Bridge are working

The King has told officers it is “encouraging” that policing plans for Operation London Bridge are working during a visit to a Metropolitan Police base.

Charles was given a tour of the Metropolitan Police Service Special Operations Room on Saturday, where he met and thanked emergency service workers for their efforts ahead of the funeral of the Queen and over the last nine days.

The Prince of Wales also briefly visited the Lambeth HQ, where he spoke to two police officers and thanked them for their service before departing in the same car as the King.

The King speaks with Dame Lynne Owens, the Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

The pair later undertook a walkabout where they spoke to members of the public who were stood in the queue near Lambeth Palace to see the Queen’s coffin.

During the visit to the police headquarters, the King was greeted on arrival in south London by Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, Home Secretary Suella Braverman, mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Lord Lieutenant of Greater London Sir Ken Olisa before being given his tour by Sir Mark.

As his vehicle arrived, members of the public lined the streets and cheered, with several shouting “God save the King” as he stepped out of his car.

During the visit, the King met and spoke with several police officers involved in the planning for Operation London Bridge, the codename for the plans put in place following the death of the Queen, as well as members of British Transport Police, London Ambulance Service, the Army and London Fire Brigade.

He was seen laughing and joking with staff and asked several questions to each worker about their role in the operation and thanked them for their service.

Charles speaks with Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley (Carl de Souza/PA) (PA Wire)

While speaking to the operation planning team, who also prepare the policing efforts at football matches and protests in the capital, the King asked them questions relating to the planning around Operation London Bridge.

He asked the officers: “Have you been planning for a long time… or have you just been drafted in?”

One officer responded: “Yes your Majesty, we’ve been planning for about three years. There were teams before us.”

He replied: “And the plans are working?”

The officer said: “They are, absolutely.”

“That’s the most encouraging thing,” the King said, and began to chuckle.

He also questioned the staff about crime levels during the mourning period.

Referring to his time visiting the base, the King added: “It’s nice to know where it all happens. I’ve been here before – this is the absolute hub, isn’t it?”

The officers replied that it was. The King then described their work as “absolutely fantastic”, adding: “Thank you”.

Charles laughs as he speaks to members of the Metropolitan Police (Carl de Souza/PA) (PA Wire)

After the King’s visit, Mr Khan said it was “lovely” to see him be “incredibly inquisitive” with staff.

He told journalists: “He was really keen to see for himself the hard work to keep our city safe, to keep His Majesty safe, the royal family safe, also there’ll be hundreds of leaders from across the globe coming to London.

“It was lovely to have the King show that much interest. He went around meeting people, asking questions, listening to their answers, being incredibly inquisitive but also incredibly warm.

“What’s remarkable about His Majesty the King is at a time when he is grieving, he’s going about his business and leading from the front.

“I know from speaking to police officers from London, from across the country who are here helping us out, speaking to staff and other members of the team, how grateful they are for His Majesty to give up his time and come here today.”