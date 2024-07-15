15 July 2024

King sends message to Donald Trump after assassination attempt

15 July 2024

The King has written privately to Donald Trump after the former US president survived an assassination attempt, Buckingham Palace said.

It is understood Charles’s message was in keeping with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s conversation with Mr Trump, in which he condemned the violence, expressed his condolences for the victims and their families, and wished the former president and those injured a quick recovery.

The King’s message was delivered on Sunday via the UK embassy in Washington DC.

Buckingham Palace said the contents of the correspondence would be kept private.

