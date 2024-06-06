Powered By Pixels
06 June 2024

King speaks of ‘profound’ gratitude to D-day veterans on 80th anniversary

By The Newsroom
06 June 2024

The King has spoken of his “profound sense of gratitude” to those who fought in the D-day invasion as he addressed veterans during 80th anniversary commemorations in Normandy.

Veterans could be seen wiping their eyes with tissues as Charles made his address at the national commemorative event in France on Thursday.

The King and Queen also appeared emotional during the service, with the Queen wiping her eye as the memories of one D-Day veteran were read to the crowd in Ver-sur-Mer.

During his speech, Charles told the audience: “It is with the most profound sense of gratitude that we remember them and all who served at that critical time”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Farage says he will be ‘bloody nuisance’ as he sets out aim to take over Tories

news

Critical incident declared as cyber attack affects major London hospitals

news

India election: Modi’s coalition leads but opposition is stiffer than expected

world news