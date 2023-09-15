King to meet founder of anti-poverty charity in Scottish village

The King is to visit a Scottish village to hear how an anti-poverty charity has been making a difference to people’s lives.

Charles, who is on his summer break at the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire, will visit St Paul’s Church in Kinross, Perthshire, on Friday to meet Annie McCormack, the founder of Broke Not Broken.

He will be given a brief overview of the charity, which began life by providing food to those who need it, and view the garden where it grows its own fruit and vegetables.

Volunteers, including secondary school students, will talk to Charles about the charity, which now also provides a counselling service and money advice to residents.

The King will then view an art exhibition within the church featuring pieces by local artists, before meeting members of the public outside.

Charles will also visit the nearby Kinross Day Centre, where he will meet people who directly benefit from the services it provides, alongside visitors and volunteers.

The King will hear details of those services, including the provision of lunches for elderly residents and activities such as bingo, art classes and singing groups.

Before leaving, it is expected the King will unveil a plaque marking the 40th anniversary of the centre.

Perth and Kinross Provost Xander McDade said: “It will be an honour to be part of the group welcoming the King to Kinross and it will be an unforgettable day for everyone in the town.

“It is fantastic His Majesty will be seeing first hand some of the amazing work being done by community groups working in the area.

“Their work provides a lifeline to many people and shows what tremendous community spirit there is Kinross.”