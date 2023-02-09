King Charles III receives astronaut Chris Hadfield from Canada (Victoria Jones/PA)
09 February 2023

King welcomes astronaut Chris Hadfield to Buckingham Palace

By The Newsroom
09 February 2023

The King has held an audience with Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield at Buckingham Palace.

Charles welcomed Colonel Hadfield – former commander of the International Space Station – to the royal residence on Thursday afternoon.

The pair met in a room filled with family photographs, which adorned the covered grand piano and other antique furniture.

The portraits included an official group photo from the 1999 wedding of the King’s brother and sister-in-law, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and a wedding portrait of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent in 1978.

Colonel Hadfield, who logged nearly 4,000 hours in space, became a YouTube sensation with his performance of David Bowie’s Space Oddity from the ISS.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

King tells of concern for Zelensky and Ukrainian people at historic audience

news

Newborn baby rescued after mother gives birth while buried in quake debris

world news

Earthquake becomes deadliest in a decade as death toll passes 9,000

world news