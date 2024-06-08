08 June 2024

King won’t slow down’ or ‘do what he’s told, Queen says

By The Newsroom
08 June 2024

The King is “doing fine” but “won’t slow down and won’t do what he’s told”, the Queen has told a prominent author.

Camilla provided the update to author Lee Child, who appeared at Saturday’s Queen’s Reading Room Festival at Hampton Court Palace in Surrey.

The Jack Reacher writer, 69, added: “Sounds to me like a typical husband.”

Charles has recently returned to public-facing duties while still receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

The King’s appearance at a D-Day event in Portsmouth on Wednesday was his first public speech and most high-profile appearance since his cancer diagnosis.

He is expected to take part in the upcoming Trooping the Colour ceremony, but will inspect the soldiers from a carriage rather than on horseback, it is understood.

Camilla spoke to a number of authors at the festival, including Sir Ian Rankin and Ann Cleeves.

